Special Feature
Korthor IB: Guilty or not Guilty?
The Lebanese waste saga. On the serious count of false pretence: guilty! He presented himself as...
Not triumphalist but realistic was President Ernest Bai Koroma’s responses in our exclusive interview on...
Empowering Africa’s youth is one of the most serious challenges facing the African continent today....
Latest News
World Bank Climate Change Plan
The World Bank Group today unveiled a new plan that calls for $16 billion in...
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) has stepped up...
The fight against tuberculosis is paying off, with this year’s death rate nearly half of...
Africa in U-17 FIFA World Cup
Nigeria began the defence of their Fifa Under-17 World Cup crown with a 2-0 victory over USA on Saturday, as Guinea...
by Charles - 18th October 2015
African Games: Africa affirms commitment to unity
The 11th edition of the African Games officially ended on 19th September 2015 after 15 days of intense competition at the...
AU: Sports Personalities in Africa
The African Union Commission signs an MoU with Earls Media for the promotion of Sports personalities in Africa The African Union...
African Games officially opened
On September 4th in Brazzaville Congo, the curtain rose on what promises to be a memorable and historic event for the...
Africa Fashion Week London
This year Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) celebrated their fifth anniversary. So we sent our very own, Alexandra Coeln to witness...
by Charles - 16th August 2015
Tanzania Women of Achievement Awards
Tanzania Women of Achievement has today, November 4th, launched the 2015 Tanzania Women of Achievement Awards (TWAA) scheduled to take place on...
by Charles - 4th November 2014
AfriDocs Presents: Open Heart
AfriDocs is the first documentary strand across sub-Saharan Africa featuring the best documentaries made in Africa and around the world, brought...
by Charles - 8th August 2014
2nd Annual Miss Tanzania USA Pageant
The 2nd Annual Miss Tanzania USA Pageant will be held on August 30th in Silver Spring, MD, at the Silver Spring...
by Charles - 27th July 2014
UN launches mass nutrition screening in South Sudan
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) has stepped up its activities in South Sudan after...
by Charles - 29th October 2015
WHO’s Global tuberculosis report 2015
The fight against tuberculosis is paying off, with this year’s death rate nearly half of what it was in 1990. Nevertheless,...
by Charles - 29th October 2015
African Union Ebola Briefing
The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU), at its 553rd meeting held on 21 October 2015, received a...
by Charles - 26th October 2015
UNICEF: Good progress in combating polio
Never before in the history of polio have so few children in so few countries contracted the crippling virus – but...
by Charles - 23rd October 2015