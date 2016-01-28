BREAKING NEWS

Back to the Future

Prime Minister in Sierra Leone: After more than 40 years of a presidential political system, the country is set to return to a political regime under which a prime minister will have executive powers – as was the case in...

Akon: Electricity for 600m Africans untrue

Media claims that Akon Lighting Africa (ALA), the organisation founded by multi-platinum selling singer Akon, will bring access to electricity to 600 million people in Africa are wrong according to ALA themselves. Social media and media alike were full of...

Africa Fashion Week London

This year Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) celebrated their fifth anniversary. So we sent our very own, Alexandra Coeln to witness the occasion from 7th – 8th August. Created by Ronke Ademiluyi in 2011, AFWL is Europe’s largest catwalk event...

Koroma: Constitutional Review in interest of all

As members of the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) continue their work of reviewing Sierra Leone’s 1991 Constitution, President Ernest Koroma, in this wide-ranging interview with Charles Davies, gives his views on the process that could have far-reaching political implications; talks...

DFID and the FOI question on half a million pound Ebola spend

In order to uncover the details of the UK government’s spend on Ebola, New Africa Analysis (NAA) posed a question to the Department for International Development, asking for a ‘full and detailed breakdown of how over £400 million was disbursed...

IB Kargbo
Korthor IB: Guilty or not Guilty?

by - 28th January 2016

The Lebanese waste saga.  On the serious count of false pretence: guilty!  He presented himself as...

World Bank Climate Change Plan

by - 25th November 2015

The World Bank Group today unveiled a new plan that calls for $16 billion in...

Africa in U-17 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria began the defence of their Fifa Under-17 World Cup crown with a 2-0 victory over USA on Saturday, as Guinea...

by - 18th October 2015

African Games: Africa affirms commitment to unity

The 11th edition of the African Games officially ended on 19th September 2015 after 15 days of intense competition at the...

by - 22nd September 2015

AU: Sports Personalities in Africa

The African Union Commission signs an MoU with Earls Media for the promotion of Sports personalities in Africa The African Union...

by - 9th September 2015

African Games officially opened

On September 4th in Brazzaville Congo, the curtain rose on what promises to be a memorable and historic event for the...

by - 7th September 2015

Tanzania Women of Achievement Awards

Tanzania Women of Achievement has today, November 4th,  launched the 2015 Tanzania Women of Achievement Awards (TWAA) scheduled to take place on...

by - 4th November 2014

AfriDocs Presents: Open Heart

AfriDocs is the first documentary strand across sub-Saharan Africa featuring the best documentaries made in Africa and around the world, brought...

by - 8th August 2014

2nd Annual Miss Tanzania USA Pageant

The 2nd Annual Miss Tanzania USA Pageant will be held on August 30th in Silver Spring, MD, at the Silver Spring...

by - 27th July 2014

UN launches mass nutrition screening in South Sudan

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) has stepped up its activities in South Sudan after...

by - 29th October 2015

WHO’s Global tuberculosis report 2015

The fight against tuberculosis is paying off, with this year’s death rate nearly half of what it was in 1990. Nevertheless,...

by - 29th October 2015

African Union Ebola Briefing

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU), at its 553rd meeting held on 21 October 2015, received a...

by - 26th October 2015

UNICEF: Good progress in combating polio

Never before in the history of polio have so few children in so few countries contracted the crippling virus – but...

by - 23rd October 2015